'Sulking' Yatnal vows to bring back Modi in 2024

Vijayapura: Senior BJP lawmaker Basanagouda Patil Yatnal, who has expressed his unhappiness in open over B Y Vijayendra’s elevation as BJP state president, said on Friday that he would sincerely work for the party in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls and ensure it retain power at the Centre.
Speaking to reporters, Yatnal said, “Karkala Sunil Kumar, Ramesh Jarkiholi, Aravind Bellad, Arvind Limbavali, V Somanna and I have resolved to work for the BJP and ensure Modi retains power in 2024.”
“India should not go Israel’s way... it should not become a safe haven for terrorists. We will not sacrifice the interests of the party and the country for selfish gains,” he said.
When asked about the rumours of V Somanna joining the Congress, Yatnal said, “It’s a blatant lie. Somanna will stay put in the BJP.”
Replying to a query on BJP state president B Y Vijayendra, Yatnal said, “I have told him not to visit my house. I know what they did to sideline me in the party. I know how they prevented me from becoming a minister. I know how the Rs 125 crore grant sanctioned to my constituency was withdrawn at the last minute. There is no need to enact a drama by visiting my house, offering me a bouquet and striking a pose.”