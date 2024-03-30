Sumalatha convenes meeting of her supporters today

“Whatever I am today, it is because of my longstanding association with Mandya since Ambareesh’s (Her husband, actor and former minister) time. My priority is to make collective decisions after consulting my supporters here and then Mandya. I started my political journey from Mandya. So, my decision will be conveyed in Mandya. I am firmly committed to Mandya and its people and won’t leave Mandya at any cost,” she said.