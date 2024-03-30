Sumalatha convenes meeting of her supporters today

Bengaluru: Outgoing Mandya MP Sumalatha Ambareesh on Friday said that she has convened a meeting of her supporters on Saturday to discuss about future course of action after being denied a ticket to contest the Lok Sabha elections.
After a meeting with BJP state president B Y Vijayendra, Sumalatha told reporters that she was convening the first round of meetings of her supporters in the city but her final decision will be announced in Mandya.
“Whatever I am today, it is because of my longstanding association with Mandya since Ambareesh’s (Her husband, actor and former minister) time. My priority is to make collective decisions after consulting my supporters here and then Mandya. I started my political journey from Mandya. So, my decision will be conveyed in Mandya. I am firmly committed to Mandya and its people and won’t leave Mandya at any cost,” she said.
Earlier, Vijayendra met her at her residence and exuded confidence that Sumalatha would make a positive decision in favour of strengthening the hands of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the state.
(Published 30 March 2024, 00:31 IST)