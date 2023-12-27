Summative Assessment-2 from March 11

The Summative Assessment-2 for class 5, 8 and 9 will be held between March 11 to 18 of 2024 across the state.
Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) has announced a tentative timetable on Tuesday and Class 5 exams will be held from 2.30 pm to 4.30 pm and the class 8 will be held from 2.30 pm to 5 pm and class 9 exams will be held from 2 pm to 5 pm.
Earlier, the KSEAB was conducting the board exams for class 5 and 8. However, from this academic year, the government has extended the board exam for class 9 and 11 too.
On March 11, first language Kannada, English, Hindi, Marathi, Urdu, Telugu, Tamil and Sanskrit exams will be held. On March 12, second language English and Kannada, on March 13, third language Hindi, Kannada, English, Arabic, Persian, Urdu, Sanskrit, Konkani and Tulu exams will be conducted.
On March 14, Mathematics, March 15 Science, March 16, Social Science and on March 18, Physical Education exams will be held.