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Working hours of government offices changed in North Karnataka owing to summer

The order will apply to Vijayapura, Bagalkot districts and seven districts in the Kalyana Karnataka region.
Last Updated : 31 March 2026, 21:09 IST
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Published 31 March 2026, 21:09 IST
India NewsKarnataka NewsKarnatakaNorth Karnataka

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