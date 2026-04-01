<p>Kalaburagi: Karnataka government has changed the working hours of government offices in North Karnataka owing to summer. During summer NK region sizzles at around 45 degree Celsius. </p>.<p>The revised timings will come into force from April 1. According to the government order issued on Tuesday, the offices will function from 8 am to 1.30 pm instead of the usual 10 am to 5.30 pm. The order will apply to Vijayapura, Bagalkot districts and seven districts in the Kalyana Karnataka region. </p>.Karnataka: Interstate thief arrested for theft at Sri Ramanjaneya Temple in Kenjaru village.<p>The government changed the office timings last year after employees exerted pressure. They had made several pleas to the district administrations in this regard. </p><p>Meanwhile, the government also stipulated that employees must obey the orders of the deputy commissioners and Zilla Panchayat CEOs to work beyond the prescribed hours in emergencies.</p>