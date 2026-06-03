Sun rises on DKS era in Karnataka: Shivakumar takes oath as Chief Minister

<p>D K Shivakumar took oath as the 24th chief minister of Karnataka on Wednesday at a ceremony held at the Lok Bhavan in Bengaluru. </p><p>He was admitted the oath of office and secrecy by Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot. </p><p>Senior Congress leader G Parameshwara also took oath as a minister in the D K Shivakumar-led cabinet. Parameshwara has been appointed as the deputy CM of Karnataka. </p>.Zameer Ahmed Khan left out of DKS' Cabinet amid anti-party activity charges.<p>Before the oath taking, all five stanzas of 'Vande Mataram' were recited followed by the national anthem and Karnataka 'naada geete' (state song). </p><p>Shivakumar greeted former chief minister Siddaramaiah, who was also present at the ceremony, before the swearing-in. </p><p>AICC chief Mallikarjun Kharge, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhwinder Singh Sukku, Telangana CM Revanth Reddy, and Kerala CM VD Satheesan were present at the ceremony. Shivakumar felicitated them with bouquets before the oath-taking.</p>