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Homeindiakarnataka

Sun rises on DKS era in Karnataka: Shivakumar takes oath as Chief Minister

Senior Congress leader G Parameshwara also took oath as a minister in the D K Shivakumar-led cabinet.
Last Updated : 03 June 2026, 11:06 IST
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Published 03 June 2026, 11:06 IST
Karnataka NewsD K ShivakumarKarnataka PoliticsG Parameshwara

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