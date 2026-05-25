<p>Mandya: Sunday Library’, a new concept to encourage school students develop the habit of reading and also to involve in extra-curricular activities at a park in the city has evoked good response. </p><p>Shivananjappa Park (Devarakadu), in Mandya has provided a platform for the students to read, take part in drawing, story telling and reciting vachanas.</p><p>The Sunday Library is held every third Sunday, organised by Parichaya Prakashana. More than 60 students from various schools participated and drew attention. They spent an hour reading by choosing a book of their preference during the gathering.</p> .Find your vibe: A community for reading Kannada poetry.<p>Artist Toobinakere Govindu taught to draw some drawings related to the books in the library there on nature, great personalities and others. </p><p>Writer Asha Haniyambadi, taught some vachanas of Basavanna, Akkamahadevi and moral stories. The parents, who accompanied the students, also used the time by reading books from the library. </p> .<p>Founder of Parichaya Prakashana Shivakumar Aradhya said, “The Sunday Library has been started with the intention of creating a habit of reading among the children. There is a good response from the children. This provides an opportunity to keep them away from using mobile phones and reading books.”</p><p>Manager B K Pushpa, lecturer Anitha Mangala, Roopa Vinay, Pratibhanjali David, Darasaguppe Dhanandaya and Narayan were present.</p>