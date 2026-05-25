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Homeindiakarnataka

Sunday Library turns park into reading hub for children‘ in Mandya

Shivananjappa Park (Devarakadu), in Mandya has provided a platform for the students to read, take part in drawing, story telling and reciting vachanas.
Last Updated : 25 May 2026, 09:31 IST
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Published 25 May 2026, 09:31 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaMandya

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