Supplementary estimates passed in Council

The Council passed the Supplementary Estimates of Rs 3,542 crore for 2023-24 amid allegations from Opposition that the government had diverted funds meant for backward classes and SC/ST communities to fund five guarantee schemes.
Tabling the estimates, CM Siddaramaiah listed out important projects for which this money would be used. These include about Rs 508 cr for SCP/TSP funds, which was not factored in budget. The others include Rs 502 cr for funds under SDRF, Rs 284 cr under Integrated Child Development Scheme (ICDS), Rs 297 cr under National Food Securities Act (NFSA), Rs 280 cr for upgradation of PHCs, Rs 100 cr for Krishi Bhagya among others. An amount of Rs 684 cr due from Centre has been factored in, he said.
Taking objection to the way the government was channelising money for guarantees, BJP's Kota Srinivasa Poojary said it had stopped programmes meant for backward classes and nomadic tribes. Housing scheme for nomadic tribes, tailoring machines for women under Devaraj Urs Nigam, borewells scheme under Ambedkar Nigama were a few examples, he said.
BJP's N Ravi Kumar said about Rs 11,500 crore from the Rs 34,000-crore funds meant for SCP/TSP funds had been diverted to guarantees. The government is increasing taxes and burdening people to generate revenues, he alleged.
Siddaramaiah said the government had spent money on guarantees other than regular welfare programmes. He asserted commitment to implement programmes under SCP/TSP funds.
“Between 2008 and 2013, money spent under SCP/TSP funds was Rs 22,000 crore. However during my previous regime when the Act came into force, this went up to Rs 88,000 crore,” he said. He said the previous BJP government had reduced funds for SCP/TSP, while he had increased it to Rs 34,000 crore.