Supplementary estimates passed in Council

Tabling the estimates, CM Siddaramaiah listed out important projects for which this money would be used. These include about Rs 508 cr for SCP/TSP funds, which was not factored in budget. The others include Rs 502 cr for funds under SDRF, Rs 284 cr under Integrated Child Development Scheme (ICDS), Rs 297 cr under National Food Securities Act (NFSA), Rs 280 cr for upgradation of PHCs, Rs 100 cr for Krishi Bhagya among others. An amount of Rs 684 cr due from Centre has been factored in, he said.