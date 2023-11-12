Supply power during daytime to save farmers from wildlife conflict: K'taka forest minister asks CM

Bengaluru: Karnataka Forest, Ecology and Environment Minister Eshwar B Khandre requested Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to provide three-phase power to rural areas near forests during the day time to prevent possible man-animal conflicts while irrigating fields.

In a letter to the chief minister, Khandre noted that three-phase power, which is required to run the water pumpsets, was being supplied to villagers during the night time, which often exposes farmers to wildlife, including leopards, tigers and elephants.

The minister also wrote to the Energy Minister seeking directions to the department not to supply three-phase power to such villages during the night. Noting that wild animals are nocturnal, he said farmers travelling to their fields for operating the pumpsets may lead to potential conflicts.