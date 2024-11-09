Home
Supreme Court notice to Karnataka govt, D K Shivakumar on CBI's plea against withdrawal of consent for probe

The CBI filed a disproportionate assets case against Shivakumar on October 3, 2020, with the consent of the previous BJP government on September 25, 2019.
Ashish Tripathi
Last Updated : 08 November 2024, 18:43 IST

The CBI and the BJP leader challenged the Karnataka High Court's order of August 29, 2024.

The Karnataka High Court had then dismissed petitions filed by Yatnal and the CBI challenging the Congress government’s decision to withdraw consent for investigating the corruption case against Shivakumar. 

The High Court had termed the petitions as “non-maintainable”.

The High Court also dismissed the CBI’s challenge to the state’s November 28, 2023, decision to withdraw consent for probing Shivakumar’s alleged illegal assets.

The central agency alleged that Shivakumar accumulated Rs 74.93 crore of wealth disproportionate to known sources of income from April 2013 to April 2018, while serving as the energy minister in a previous Congress government.

Published 08 November 2024, 18:43 IST
India NewsKarnatakaSupreme CourtDK Shivakumar

