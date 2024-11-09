Supreme Court notice to Karnataka govt, D K Shivakumar on CBI's plea against withdrawal of consent for probe

The CBI and the BJP leader challenged the Karnataka High Court's order of August 29, 2024.

The Karnataka High Court had then dismissed petitions filed by Yatnal and the CBI challenging the Congress government’s decision to withdraw consent for investigating the corruption case against Shivakumar.

The High Court had termed the petitions as “non-maintainable”.

The High Court also dismissed the CBI’s challenge to the state’s November 28, 2023, decision to withdraw consent for probing Shivakumar’s alleged illegal assets.