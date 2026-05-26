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Homeindiakarnataka

Supreme Court refuses to entertain plea challenging decision to grant cabinet rank to MLAs, MLCs in Karnataka

Senior advocate K Parameshwar said the department has no money of its own as it comes from the consolidated fund of India.
Last Updated : 26 May 2026, 08:57 IST
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Published 26 May 2026, 08:57 IST
Karnataka NewsSupreme CourtMLAMLCcabinet rank

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