Supreme Court restrains Karnataka govt from declaring results of classes 8,9,10 half-yearly exams

<p>The Supreme Court on Monday has issued orders restraining the Karnataka government from declaring results of half-yearly exams of classes 8, 9 and 10 in all the districts till further orders.</p><p>Hearing a plea against board exams for various classes, the top court pulled up the state government and said that this methodology is not adopted anywhere. </p><p>"If you are so concerned about students' welfare, then open good schools," the Supreme Court noted. </p><p>It also said that if half-yearly exam for classes 8, 9 and 10 were not conducted in any district, then it shall not be undertaken now. </p><p><em>More to follow...</em></p>