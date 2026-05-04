Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
×
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Supreme Court seeks status report on trial against Kannada actor Darshan, others in Renukaswamy murder case

As the apex court had earlier said, he should not get the five-star treatment in jail, he was denied the basic amenities otherwise provided to an undertrial prisoner, the counsel said.
Last Updated : 04 May 2026, 06:25 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 04 May 2026, 06:25 IST
India NewsKarnataka NewsSupreme CourtDarshan

Follow us on :

Follow Us