Supreme Court seeks status report on trial against Kannada actor Darshan, others in Renukaswamy murder case

<p>New Delhi: The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/supreme-court">Supreme Court</a> on Monday asked the Bengaluru court, trying Kannada actor Darshan and others in Renukaswamy murder case, to furnish a status report of the trial, including how many witnesses have been examined and how many remained and how much time it would take to complete the proceedings.</p><p>A bench of Justices J B Pardiwala and Vijay Bishnoi issued notice on a writ petition filed by Darshan seeking bail in the case.</p><p>Senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, appearing for Darshan, submitted the Supreme Court cancelled the bail on August 14, 2025, the petitioner has cumulatively spent one year in jail.</p>.'Prolonged incarceration to spell death knell for entire acting career,' Darshan urges SC to grant bail.<p>As the apex court had earlier said, he should not get the five-star treatment in jail, he was denied the basic amenities otherwise provided to an undertrial prisoner, the counsel said.</p><p>"I am put in quarantine cell, because of the Supreme Court order, I am not able to get even basic amenities," Rohatgi said on behalf of Darshan.</p><p>After a brief hearing, the bench issued notice to the Karnataka government and directed its registry to call for report from the Bengaluru court, as regard to the status of the sessions case.</p><p>"We would like to know how many witnesses have been examined and how many remained to be examined. We would also like to know how much time it would take to complete the trial, and whether the basic amenities which is provided to an undertrial prisoner is made available to him or not," the bench said.</p><p>The court sought the report in one week and fixed the matter for consideration thereafter.</p><p>The plea by Darshan contended since the judgment passed by this court in August 2025, almost eight months have elapsed wherein the petitioner has been in judicial custody and has undergone custody for a total period of almost one year till date. </p>.Bengaluru: Court allows Kannada film actor Darshan to meet family in jail .<p>"It is a matter of fact that there are a total of 262 witness out of which only 10 witnesses have be examined and it is obvious that the trial would take a very long time to complete and the petitioner would be subjected to a long incarceration thus depriving his personal liberty, dignity and equality, and his fundamental rights under Article 14 and Article 21," it contended. </p><p>This coupled with the fact that since the bail is cancelled by this court, the lower courts will not entertain our bail application, prompting him to invoke the extraordinary jurisdiction of this court by filing the instant writ petition, the plea said.</p><p>His plea also stated since the trial is likely to be a prolonged one, his incarceration, pending the entire trial would also have an irreparably adverse impact on his livelihood and his right to carry on his trade and profession. As a successful actor, he was being signed on, on an average, in about 2-3 movies each year. Even at the time of surrender, he had signed three movies. </p><p>"His entire livelihood stands jeopardized, if he is incarcerated indefinitely until the end of a prolonged trial. Especially considering the nature of the petitioner's profession, a prolonged incarceration where the trial is pending, would spell a death-knell for his career and is thus an unreasonable restriction on his right to carry on his trade and profession," his plea said.</p><p>His petition also contended that media channels in Bengaluru have been recreating court proceedings and the alleged crime scene by using graphics and Al-prompted animations and holding panel discussions weighing the evidence recorded by the Trial Court. </p><p>"The actions of the media channels infringe upon his fundamental right to fair trial under Article 21 of the Constitution as they blur the lines between reportage and adjudication, potentially influencing witnesses...even if the petitioner would approach any court in the state of Karnataka seeking bail, he apprehends that because of the media trial he would not get a unprejudiced hearing and also the hearing of the bail application shall be kept pending for a long period," it said.</p><p>His plea also claimed after the cancellation of his bail, he has been meted out with harsh and inhuman treatment by the jail authorities. </p><p>After the apex court's order that the jail superintendent will be placed under suspension if the accused persons are provided with special treatment within the jail premises, the petitioner has been deprived even the basic amenities and family visits, and was thus being discriminated against, vis-avis other prisoners, the plea alleged.</p><p>"Since being under judicial custody, the petitioner is being discriminated vis-a-vis other prisoners as he has not been allowed to receive/purchase food, clothing and bedding from private sources as permitted under the Karnataka Prison Act, 1963. These actions are in gross violation, not only of the jail manual, rules and regulations governing the conduct of jail authorities, but are inhuman and violate Article 21 of the Constitution," it said.</p><p>His plea also stated that the regular physiotherapy was advised to the petitioner by a Physiotherapist vetted by the Central Prison on October 10, 2025 which was conveyed to the Chief Superintendent of the Central Jail by the Chief Medical Officer, Central Prison Hospital, however as of yet he has only received physiotherapy 2-3 times even though he is still suffering with back pain.</p><p>Darshan, a 48-year-old Kannada actor, was first arrested on June 11, 2024 in connection with the murder of 33-year-old Renukaswamy, a native of Chitradurga. </p>