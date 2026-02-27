Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Supreme Court stays Karnataka HC order setting aside Congress MLA Subbareddy’s election

The High Court, however, has not declared the BJP candidate as the winner, saying, it is for the Election Commission to take steps in accordance with the law.
Last Updated : 27 February 2026, 09:21 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 27 February 2026, 09:21 IST
Karnataka NewsCongressSupreme CourtKarnataka High CourtS N Subbareddy

Follow us on :

Follow Us