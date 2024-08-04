Supreme Court upholds Karnataka HC's order cancelling bail to Kannada TV journalist in case of misappropriation of money

New Delhi: The Supreme Court has upheld the Karnataka High Court's order cancelling bail of a Kannada Channel BTV journalist, Gangadharappa Munindra Kumar alias G M Kumar in a case related to serious economic offences by misusing the name of the company and misappropriation of Rs 10 crore.

A bench of Justices Sudhanshu Dhulia and Ahsanuddin Amanullah agreed with a contention of senior advocate Anand Sanjay M Nuli on behalf of the complainant-director Ashwin Mahendra that custodial interrogation of the petitioner was required in the peculiar facts and circumstances of the case.

The counsel submitted valid and cogent reasons have been assigned by the High Court while cancelling the bail on April 19, 2024 as the petitioner has yet not been interrogated by the police despite the arrest.