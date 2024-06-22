Suraj Revanna booked after man accuses JD(S) leader of sexually assaulting him

Hassan/Mysuru: Arkalgud based man, who reportedly made allegations of sexual abuse against JD(S) leader Suraj Revanna -- the brother of Prajwal Revanna who is facing charges of sex crimes allegations by multiple women -- in an e-mail to DGP office, has lodged a formal complaint against the MLC at Holenarsipur rural police station in Hassan district on Saturday evening. They are in the process of filing an FIR.

Even as complainant had reportedly marked a copy of his mail to SP of Hassan, the copy was reportedly transferred to Holenarsipur rural police and they were reportedly trying to contact him.

Police led by ASP Venkatesh Naidu recorded his statements. Security has been beefed up around the station.