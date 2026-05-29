Sure-footed Congress top brass ensured Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah’s honourable, hassle-free exit

Congress orchestrated a smooth transition of Karnataka's CM role from Siddaramaiah to D K Shivakumar amid electoral concerns.

In one line

Key points

• Electoral concerns Growing perception of potential 2028 electoral troubles under an ageing CM and Kerala Assembly poll victory accelerated the power transition.

• MLA unease Rising unease among MLAs over leadership uncertainty and drifting administration prompted the Congress to act mid-term.

• Siddaramaiah's exit plan Siddaramaiah had announced in April 2024 he would not contest the 2028 elections, easing the transition process.

• Leadership assertion Congress leadership felt it was time to assert control, using the Kerala victory as a strategic backdrop despite risks involved.