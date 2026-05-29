Sure-footed Congress top brass ensured Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah’s honourable, hassle-free exit

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Concise summary of key highlights
In one line
Congress orchestrated a smooth transition of Karnataka's CM role from Siddaramaiah to D K Shivakumar amid electoral concerns.
Key points
• Electoral concerns
Growing perception of potential 2028 electoral troubles under an ageing CM and Kerala Assembly poll victory accelerated the power transition.
• MLA unease
Rising unease among MLAs over leadership uncertainty and drifting administration prompted the Congress to act mid-term.
• Siddaramaiah's exit plan
Siddaramaiah had announced in April 2024 he would not contest the 2028 elections, easing the transition process.
• Leadership assertion
Congress leadership felt it was time to assert control, using the Kerala victory as a strategic backdrop despite risks involved.
• Smooth transition
The transition was executed without drama, with Siddaramaiah stepping down honourably and DK Shivakumar taking over.
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Published 29 May 2026, 02:56 IST