Suresh Heblikar opposes beverage-filling plant in Dharwad

Actor-turned-environmentalist Suresh Heblikar has raised concerns over the state government giving its nod to setup M/S Ceylon Beverage Can Pvt Ltd of Sri Lanka, promoted by former spin magician Muttiah Muralitharan at Mummigatti off Dharwad.

Heblikar said that in the times when the twin cities of Hubballi and Dharwad are facing acute shortage of water, the government has allowed setting up ‘Aluminium Cans and Beverages Filling Industry’.

“The proposed plant requires 20 lakh liters of water per day. Already Hubballi-Dharwad is facing shortage of drinking water and under such circumstances supplying 20 lakh liters of water for one plant defies logic” he said.