Suresh Heblikar opposes beverage-filling plant in Dharwad

Actor-turned-environmentalist Suresh Heblikar has raised concerns over the state government giving its nod to setup M/S Ceylon Beverage Can Pvt Ltd of Sri Lanka, promoted by former spin magician Muttiah Muralitharan at Mummigatti off Dharwad.
Heblikar said that in the times when the twin cities of Hubballi and Dharwad are facing acute shortage of water, the government has allowed setting up ‘Aluminium Cans and Beverages Filling Industry’.
“The proposed plant requires 20 lakh liters of water per day. Already Hubballi-Dharwad is facing shortage of drinking water and under such circumstances supplying 20 lakh liters of water for one plant defies logic” he said.
Stating that per se he was not opposed to Muttiah Muralitharan investing in Karnataka and setting up an industrial unit, Heblikar said it should not be in Dharwad.
“People in Hubballi-Dharwad are getting drinking water once in five days. Let Muralitharan set up his plant at any other place that has abundant water. The Belur Industrial Area near Mummigatti has 600 plants. There were two lakes here but one has completely dried up. The government should think over the issue and ask Muralitharan to move to an alternate location” Heblikar said.
The KIADB based on the approval from the government, has allotted 16.70 acre land at plot no 157, 2.64 acres on plot no 156 and 6.15 acre on plot no 158. Clearance has also been accorded for providing 3,000 KVA power by Hescom and 20 lakh litres of water per day (LPD).