Surgical block at Wenlock District Hospital to be ready by January, says DK MP Nalin Kumar Kateel

Mangaluru: The full-fledged work on the surgical block of Wenlock District Hospital, taken up at a cost of Rs 63 crore under Smart City Mission by Mangaluru Smart City Limited (MSCL), will be ready by January, said DK MP Nalin Kumar Kateel.

Speaking after inspecting the surgical block on Saturday, he said the seven-storey building (including ground and basement) has come up on a 14,632 square metre plinth area and construction work has been completed. The surgical block will have 12 modular operation theatres and 250 beds.

In addition, it will have 129 general beds. Initially, the work was taken up at a cost of Rs 43 crore. Now, an additional Rs 20 crore has been sanctioned under the smart city project for the purchase of surgical equipment for the surgical block. Once the equipment arrives, a full-fledged block will be ready for use, said the MP.