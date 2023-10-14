Surgical block at Wenlock District Hospital to be ready by January, says DK MP Nalin Kumar Kateel

Mangaluru: The full-fledged work on the surgical block of Wenlock District Hospital, taken up at a cost of Rs 63 crore under Smart City Mission by Mangaluru Smart City Limited (MSCL), will be ready by January, said DK MP Nalin Kumar Kateel.
Speaking after inspecting the surgical block on Saturday, he said the seven-storey building (including ground and basement) has come up on a 14,632 square metre plinth area and construction work has been completed. The surgical block will have 12 modular operation theatres and 250 beds.
In addition, it will have 129 general beds. Initially, the work was taken up at a cost of Rs 43 crore. Now, an additional Rs 20 crore has been sanctioned under the smart city project for the purchase of surgical equipment for the surgical block. Once the equipment arrives, a full-fledged block will be ready for use, said the MP.
The surgical block will have two X-ray rooms, technicians' room, two UltraSound, C T Scan, MRI scan facilities, ICU with eight beds, 20 beds in pre-operative and 24 beds in post-operative rooms.
A large number of patients from Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, Kasargod, Kodagu, Chikkamagaluru, Uttara Kannada and Shivamogga districts depend on Wenlock Hospital for treatment. The new surgical block will benefit the patients, he said.
Sanction new dialysis machines
DK MP Nalin Kumar Kateel has urged Minister for Health and Family Welfare Dinesh Gundu Rao to sanction new dialysis machines to Wenlock Hospital. The hospital has 23 dialysis machines. Of these, nine are not functioning. A large number of poor patients are dependent on Wenlock Hospital for dialysis. With the defunct machines, patients are inconvenienced. He urged the Health Minister to sanction new machines to the hospital, for the benefit of patients.