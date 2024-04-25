Surjewala visits slain Hubballi girl's family, assures justice

Hubballi: Congress general secretary and Karnataka incharge Randeep Singh Surjewala, accompanied by ministers H K Patil and Santosh Lad, on Wednesday visited the house of slain Hubballi student Neha Hiremath at Bidnal near here and offered condolences to her parents.
He also assured the grieving family of providing justice.
Speaking to media persons, Surjewala said Neha was daughter of Karnataka.
“We all are with the Hiremath family. We demand capital punishment for the accused, for which the government has already set up a special court. We hope justice will be done in 90 days,” the Congress leader said.
Surjewala slammed the BJP for politicising the murder case.
Taking to the social media platform X, Surjewala said, “Niranjan Hiremath he is part of our family and we stand shoulder to shoulder with the family in this hour of grief. We assured the family that Karnataka Congress Government has handed over the case to the CID. CM and the Government have decided to hand over the matter for trial to a Special Court. Law Minister (H K Patil) also informed that Government will ensure conclusion of trial within 90 to 120 days by asking for a day to day trial.”
Neha’s father Niranjan Hiremath is a Congress corporator in Hubballi-Dharwad Municipal Corporation.
(Published 25 April 2024, 00:41 IST)