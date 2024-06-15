Surprise candidate of DK brothers for Channapatna bypoll is behind bars: BJP leader C P Yogeshwar

Channapatna (Ramanagara Dist): In a startling revelation, BJP leader C P Yogeshwar on Friday claimed that DK brothers - Shivakumar and Suresh - had planned to field actor Darshan as Congress candidate in the bypoll-bound Channapatna Assembly segment.

Speaking to reporters here, Yogeshwar said, “DK Suresh had said that the party would field a surprise candidate for Channapatna Assembly bypoll. As per the information I have, DK brothers were planning to field an actor who campaigned for the Congress candidates from Mandya and Bangalore Rural constituencies.

Their surprise candidate is behind bars,” the former minister said indirectly referring to actor Darshan, who has been arrested in connection with a murder case.

It appears like even the actor was keen to enter electoral politics. But it is a pity that he got involved in a murder case, the former BJP legislator said.