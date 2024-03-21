Survey pats guarantees, Congress upbeat

Bengaluru: Up against the BJP’s ‘Modi Ki Guarantee’, the ruling Congress is banking on votes from beneficiaries of its five guarantees after a government-commissioned survey found that money they get or save is being put to good use, especially by women.
Nearly nine out of 10 women are using the money they get under the flagship Gruha Lakshmi scheme to meet their own expenses without depending on male family members, according to the government’s massive survey of the five guarantees whose findings DH has seen.
Women said they are also investing the money in self-help groups, chit funds or simply depositing it in the bank, besides spending on household expenses, medicines and children’s education.
The survey carried out last month by 1.14 lakh Guarantee Swayamsevaks -- mostly anganwadi workers and accredited social health activists -- covered 5.10 crore beneficiaries of the five guarantees -- Gruha Lakshmi, Gruha Jyoti, Anna Bhagya, Shakti and Yuva Nidhi.
About seven out of 10 women said they save money with free bus travel under Shakti. Many of them take buses to visit relatives, attend school or college, go to markets and so on.
Free electricity under Gruha Jyoti is leading to savings, 32% of the respondents said.
Nine out of 10 Anna Bhagya beneficiaries said they need pulses, cooking oil or sugar instead of cash (Rs 170 per BPL member a month), which many of them said is not enough for them to buy groceries.
The survey covered 4.7 lakh graduates for feedback on Yuva Nidhi (unemployment allowance). Those receiving the allowance are using it towards fees for various exam applications, family expenses and savings.
To amplify the guarantees, the government organised 565 beneficiary conventions in districts, taluks and hoblis where attendance ran into lakhs. “Our guarantees have reached people, but Modi’s guarantee is just on television,” IT/BT Minister Priyank Kharge said when asked if beneficiaries will vote for Congress during the Lok Sabha polls.
But converting beneficiaries into votes will be a challenge.
According to political analyst A Narayana, the Congress’ votes in Lok Sabha polls have eroded over the years. “But the guarantees can arrest or reduce this erosion of votes,” he said.
The BJP has been extolling Modi himself as the guarantee while opposing the Congress’ schemes for fiscal imprudence. “Guarantees are needed, we agree. But the government isn’t just about the guarantees. The state has not seen any development works in the last 10 months,” BJP general secretary V Sunil Kumar said.