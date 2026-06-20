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Homeindiakarnataka

Survey work comes to standstill in Karnataka's Huvinahadagali due to surveyors’ strike

A total of 3,170 survey-related applications remain unresolved at the Land Survey Office in Huvinahadagali. Farmers have been making repeated visits to the office, but in vain.
Last Updated : 20 June 2026, 02:57 IST
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Published 20 June 2026, 02:57 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaStrikesurvey

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