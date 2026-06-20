Survey work comes to standstill in Karnataka's Huvinahadagali due to surveyors’ strike

<p>Huvinahadagali: Following an indefinite strike by licensed surveyors has brought land survey works to a near standstill, leaving thousands of applications pending and causing hardship to farmers in the taluk.</p>.<p>A total of 3,170 survey-related applications remain unresolved at the Land Survey Office in Huvinahadagali. Farmers have been making repeated visits to the office, but in vain. </p>.<p>For years, several government surveyor posts have remained vacant here. Besides, the ongoing strike by licensed surveyors has further aggravated the problems of farmers. Applicants seeking agricultural land surveys, boundary demarcation, and podi services continue to visit the office daily. But the office personnel have little option but to remind them about the surveyors’ strike.</p>.<p>According to the official data, pending applications include 1,043 requests for 11E sketches, 1,185 applications for boundary surveys, 688 Tatkal podi applications, 40 applications for non-agricultural land conversion sketches, 149 main survey applications, 48 other physical survey applications, and 17 court-directed subdivision cases. Licensed surveyors across Karnataka have been on strike since February 20, demanding equal pay for equal work and job security. As a result, several services have remained suspended for the past four months, including mutation-related work, preparation of 11E sketches, e-Swathu services, measurement of temple properties, lakes and burial grounds, and subdivision work related to land grant applications.</p>.<p>The disruption has also affected land purchase and sale transactions, eventually causing a decline in revenue generated through the Stamps and Registration Department.</p>.<p><strong>Only two surveyors</strong></p>.<p>At the Huvinahadagali office, of the 17 sanctioned government surveyor posts, only two officials are currently serving. Until recently, 19 licensed surveyors stationed in the taluk were handling most survey-related work.</p>.<p>To mitigate the situation, five surveyors have been deputed to other locations. However, one of them is on medical leave, while another is limited to handling survey application logins. Only three surveyors are currently conducting field surveys, resulting in a growing backlog of applications.</p>.<p>“The strike and the vacant posts have disrupted survey work. The government is planning to engage private agencies temporarily to provide services,” said Kotresh Nayak, Assistant Director of Land Records, Huvinahadagali.</p>