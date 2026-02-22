<p>In a major step toward modernising land surveys, the revenue department has decided to equip surveyors with 5,000 advanced rover devices, replacing the nearly 200-year-old chain surveying method in use since 1806. The new technology enables real-time land mapping with greater speed and accuracy.</p>.<p>Land surveys are essential for demarcating property boundaries, mapping rivers and forests, preparing layouts and undertaking public and private development works.</p>.<p>Until now, applicants had to submit requests for land surveys through the Bhoomi portal and wait months due to staff shortages and adverse weather conditions.</p>.<p>The delays had put pressure on the department and triggered protests by farmers in north Karnataka districts of Dharwad, Gadag, Bagalkot, Koppal and Vijayapura, demanding quicker surveys and more surveyors.</p>.<p>To address these concerns, the department is introducing rover devices that will make land surveys faster, cost-effective and more transparent. The new system will generate digital land maps and reduce time required for surveys from days to just minutes. </p>.<p>Deputy director of survey and land records Mohan Shivannavar said, in a major technological shift aimed at resolving long-standing land disputes and speeding up surveys with 100% accuracy, the revenue department is set to replace the chain-and-staff method of land measurement with the GPS-based system.</p>.<p>The government has approved a plan to modernise survey operations and strengthen infrastructure of the revenue and land records departments.</p>.<p>The government has acquired 465 rovers for faster and more accurate land measurement. The new equipment will enable the department to provide digital ‘C’ copies of land maps to citizens quickly.</p>.<p>He said, traditional chain survey method required considerable manpower and time, especially as the department receives over 100 applications daily for property division, new layouts, road works and tank mapping. Surveyors often struggled to keep up with demand due to limited staff and challenging field conditions.</p>.<p>Farmer Adiveppa Mansur said he applied for survey of his agricultural land more than four months ago to divide the property among family members, but the process has been delayed due to staff shortages. He said surveyors are often either in the field or on leave, making it difficult for applicants to get timely service.</p>.<p>Already, rovers are in use in Haryana, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh.</p>.<p><strong>How it works?</strong></p>.<p>The rover devices are integrated with continuous operating reference stations (CORS) and can provide highly accurate coordinates with a margin of error of just 1–2 centimetres. The system is nearly 20 times faster than traditional survey methods, officials said.</p>.<p>The rover consists of a compact, survey-grade receiver mounted on a pole, resembling a handheld device, which captures precise geographic coordinates.</p>.<p>This reduces manual errors and minimises possibility of tampering with survey results.</p>.<p>The new digital records will include QR codes, allowing landowners to access detailed and tamper-proof information about their properties.</p>.<p>Survey and land records commissioner J Manjunath said 465 surveyors have already been equipped with rover devices as part of the initiative. While a conventional survey of a small land parcel typically takes around two hours, with an additional three to four hours to prepare the map, the rover technology can complete the entire process in about 10 minutes.</p>.<p>He added the department had earlier experimented with digital global positioning system (DGPS) technology, but rover devices offer faster and more efficient results. The new system is expected to reduce disputes and legal cases arising from inaccuracies or manipulation in survey records. </p>.<p>The rovers will primarily be deployed in urban areas and will be used to verify digital sketches generated by drone surveys conducted in recent months. They will be linked to 41 CORS across Karnataka to ensure precise mapping.</p>.<p>Revenue Minister Krishna Byre Gowda said the department was in the process of selecting agencies to supply 5,000 rover units and that the traditional chain survey system would be phased out.</p>.<p>He said surveying 400 acres of land using conventional methods can take up to 20 days for two surveyors, whereas the same work is completed in a single day using rover technology.</p>.<p>The minister said the government had issued a notification to recruit 750 new surveyors. He acknowledged the delay in the recruitment process due to internal reservation issues, but promised that the matter would be resolved soon and appointment orders issued shortly. </p>