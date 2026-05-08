<p>Hagaribommanahalli (Vijayanagar dist): The Lokayukta police have caught a surveyor of the Department of Survey, Settlement and Land Records on charges of accepting a bribe via digital payment app PhonePe for demarcating the boundary of a farm land.</p>.<p>The Lokayukta cops have arrested surveyor Kotresh from Nandibevur Tanda in Harapanahalli taluk. </p><p>The surveyor had demanded a bribe of Rs 30,000 from Hulli Devendrappa, a resident of Varadapur village in Harapanahalli taluk and the complainant, who had applied for demarcating the boundaries of his farm in 2024. The complainant had given a bribe for Rs 10,000 as advance to the surveyor. The complainant had paid the bribe money through PhonPe app.</p>.<p>The Lokayukta cops laid a trap and caught the surveyor. DySP Sachin Chalavadi led the operation.</p>