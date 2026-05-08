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Surveyor arrested by Lokayukta police for taking bribe in Karnataka

The Lokayukta cops have arrested surveyor Kotresh from Nandibevur Tanda in Harapanahalli taluk.
Last Updated : 07 May 2026, 22:19 IST
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Published 07 May 2026, 22:19 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnataka

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