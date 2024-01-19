'Suspicious' Bangladeshi woman’s Indian husband absconding; Karnataka HC says dependent visa cannot be extended

The HC, however, said it cannot direct the authorities to extend the visa considering the facts of the case.

Dismissing the petition, the HC in its January 5 judgment said, "The power of the Government of India to expel nationals of other countries who overstay in the nation without any document is absolute and unfettered. Any indulgence shown to the petitioner, on any kind of sympathy, would be putting fetters on the discretion of the government, the FRRO and the Bureau of Immigration, more so in cases where there is even a semblance of threat to national security of any kind."