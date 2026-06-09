Suspicious substance explodes in Karnataka's Vijayapura; 3 injured

<p>Vijayapura: Three individuals were left injured after a suspicious substance exploded near a pan shop in Mamadapura village in Babaleshwar taluk, Vijayapura in the night on Sunday. Vijaykumar, who was inside the pan shop, Prashant, and Siddu sustained injuries in the explosion, police said. “They were admitted to a private hospital in Vijayapura, and are in no danger,” police said.</p>.1.9 kg of suspected explosive materials seized in Mangaluru, one held.<p>Vijayapura Superintendent of Police Laxman Nimbargi said that the dog squad, accompanied by Scene Of Crime Officer, and a team from the Anti-Sabotage Squad visited and inspected the site of the explosion.</p>