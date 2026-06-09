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Homeindiakarnataka

Suspicious substance explodes in Karnataka's Vijayapura; 3 injured

“They were admitted to a private hospital in Vijayapura, and are in no danger,” police said.
Last Updated : 08 June 2026, 23:57 IST
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Published 08 June 2026, 23:57 IST
KarnatakaVijaypura

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