<p>Davangere: Over 25 people belonging to <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/muslims">Muslim</a> community sustained injuries when a swarm of honey bees reportedly attacked them when they were engaged in mass prayer as part of ‘<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/eid-ul-fitr">Eid ul Fitr</a>’ on the Eidgah ground at Anagodu village in the taluk, on Saturday.</p>.<p>Of them, 11 people who were seriously injured are undergoing treatment at Chigateri District General Hospital in the city. Mayakonda MLA KS Basavanthappa visited the hospital and inquired about the health of the injured.</p>.<p>All 11 people, including three children, admitted to the district hospital have escaped death.</p>.Umpire dies, at least 15 injured after swarm of bees attacks during cricket match in Uttar Pradesh.<p>Only one person suffering from a heart-related disease is being treated in the intensive care unit (<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/intensive-care-unit">ICU</a>).</p>.<p>Everyone’s health is stable,’ District General Hospital Medical Superintendent MB Nagendrappa told DH.</p>