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Swarm of bees disrupts Eid prayers, 25 injured in Karnataka’s Davangere

All 11 people, including three children, admitted to the district hospital have escaped death.
Last Updated : 21 March 2026, 13:19 IST
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Published 21 March 2026, 13:19 IST
Karnataka NewsMuslimsEidhoney bee attack

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