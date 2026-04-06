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'Switch over to petrol': Pralhad Joshi's suggestion to auto drivers amid LPG crisis

'Around 60 per cent LPG is being manufactured in the country and we are importing 40 per cent,' Joshi said.
Last Updated : 06 April 2026, 10:06 IST
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Published 06 April 2026, 10:06 IST
India NewsKarnataka NewsKarnatakaPralhad Joshi

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