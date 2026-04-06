<p>Davangere: Amid auto LPG crisis in the country, Union Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/pralhad-joshi">Pralhad Joshi </a>suggested auto drivers to switch over to petrol from LPG for time being as the former will always be available in the country.</p><p>Speaking to media persons here on Monday, he said, auto LPG is available in a few countries across the world. Karnataka has 372 auto LPG distribution centres and the government is operating only 72 and the remaining 300 are being operated by private companies. They have increased the price upto Rs 110 per kg in the wake of rise in price at the global level. But the Centre has not increased auto LPG price. So, the price of auto LPG per kg is around Rs 89 in government-owned centres, Joshi said.</p><p>"Around 60 per cent LPG is being manufactured in the country and we are importing 40 per cent," he said. </p>.Pralhad Joshi criticises imposition of life time tax on EVs in Karnataka .<p>He further added that auto LPG resources are limited at the global-level. So, there is a long queue in government-owned auto LPG centres across the country. "The distribution of commercial cylinders has been increased to 70 per cent now. So there is no point in politicising the global issue," he said. </p><p>"The statement of the then chief minister Veerappa Moily is still available online. The then prime minister Manmohan Singh had stated that price had been hiked drastically. But there was availability of fuel then. But the Congress-led government at the Centre had worsened the situation," he added. </p><p>He also made it clear that the country has a stock of crude oil for about 70 days. Besides, continuous supply of oil is under way so there is no need to panic over it.</p>