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SWR puts off exams after high-voltage protests over Kannada exclusion

The agitation, directed at the conduct of the Limited Departmental Competitive Examination (LDCE), eventually forced the authorities to postpone the exam indefinitely.
Last Updated : 18 March 2026, 02:05 IST
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Published 18 March 2026, 02:05 IST
Karntaka NewsKannadaSWRRRBpro-Kannada organisations

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