Tahsildar office employee ends life by suicide in Madikeri; wife alleges harassment by senior officials

Madikeri: A 36-year-old first division assistant (FDA) working at Tahsildar's office ended his life by suicide by consuming poison.

According to the police, the deceased's name is Prajwal. In a complaint, Prajwal's wife B J Shruthi alleged that owing to the harassment by Tahsildar Praveen and Shirastedar Gururaj, he had attempted to end his life on September 10.

He was shifted to a private hospital in Mysuru for treatment. However, he failed to respond to the treatment and died on Saturday late night. A case has been registered at Madikeri town police station.

On the other hand, Tahsildar Praveen has complained to the police, accusing the deceased Prajwal of having forged his signature that led to the unfortunate sequence of events that lead to the FDA's death by suicide.