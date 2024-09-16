Tahsildar office employee ends life by suicide in Madikeri; wife alleges harassment by senior officials

Madikeri: A 36-year-old first division assistant (FDA) working at Tahsildar's office ended his life by suicide by consuming poison.
According to the police, the deceased's name is Prajwal. In a complaint, Prajwal's wife B J Shruthi alleged that owing to the harassment by Tahsildar Praveen and Shirastedar Gururaj, he had attempted to end his life on September 10.
He was shifted to a private hospital in Mysuru for treatment. However, he failed to respond to the treatment and died on Saturday late night. A case has been registered at Madikeri town police station.
On the other hand, Tahsildar Praveen has complained to the police, accusing the deceased Prajwal of having forged his signature that led to the unfortunate sequence of events that lead to the FDA's death by suicide.
Prajwal's wife Shruthi has alleged that her husband was under pressure in the office for the past six months.
Tahsildar Praveen said "On September 10, a bill was returned from the treasury, stating that my signature was not matching. As soon as it was returned, Prajwal, who appeared distressed, disappeared from the office. Later, it was found that he had consumed poison. Our staff only admitted him to the hospital. A report was submitted to the Deputy Commissioner on September 11 regarding the forgery of the signature. After the bill was returned, we did not question Prajwal, nor was there any work pressure on him. All the allegations are far from the truth."
