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Take action on leaders after 'due procedure', says Karnataka Minister Zameer Ahmed Khan

Recently, the state Congress expelled MLC Abdul Jabbar and forced MLC Naseer Ahmed to resign as CM’s political secretary, over ‘anti-party’ activities.
Last Updated : 21 April 2026, 23:24 IST
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Published 21 April 2026, 23:24 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnataka PoliticsZameer Ahmed Khan

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