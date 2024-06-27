Take precautionary measures to prevent loss of lives, properties during monsoon: Karnataka minister to officials

Mangaluru: Revenue Minister Krishna Byre Gowda directed officials to take all precautions to prevent loss of lives due to floods, drowning in streams, landslides, and other disasters during monsoon.

Chairing a meeting of officials pertaining to rain damage and natural disasters in Mangaluru on Wednesday, he said the officials from gram panchayat should always be on alert.

He called upon the officials to constitute a task force at the gram panchayat level. The vulnerable areas should be identified by officials visiting the spot.

“We need to improve a lot when it comes to preventive measures. Build resilience in the system,” he said.