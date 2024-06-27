Take precautionary measures to prevent loss of lives, properties during monsoon: Karnataka minister to officials

Mangaluru: Revenue Minister Krishna Byre Gowda directed officials to take all precautions to prevent loss of lives due to floods, drowning in streams, landslides, and other disasters during monsoon.
Chairing a meeting of officials pertaining to rain damage and natural disasters in Mangaluru on Wednesday, he said the officials from gram panchayat should always be on alert.
He called upon the officials to constitute a task force at the gram panchayat level. The vulnerable areas should be identified by officials visiting the spot.
“We need to improve a lot when it comes to preventive measures. Build resilience in the system,” he said.
The minister said IMD has already predicted that the state will receive excessive rainfall. Only Malnad and Coastal districts have experienced deficit in rainfall in the last 26 days. Other parts of the state have received excessive rains.
“Paying compensation is not a permanent solution according to the CM. We have gram panchayats, the revenue department, the fire and emergency services department, and all other departments. Still, we fail to prevent the loss of life? How can we tolerate as a government when the loss of life is reported despite having all resources and technology with us?” the minister said. All departments should work in coordination, he directed.
Published 27 June 2024, 00:42 IST