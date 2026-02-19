<p>Bengaluru: Kannada Development Authority (KDA) has urged Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to take steps to restore government schools that have been around for more than a century.</p>.<p>In a letter to the CM, KDA Chairperson Purushotham Bilimale pointed to more than 3,200 century-old schools in the state. In the letter, Bilimale pressed for the launch of a dedicated initiative to restore and renovate these historic schools.</p>.US Ambassador Sergio Gor meets Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah; holds discussions on matters of mutual interest.<p>Lamenting the failure on the part of the society to appreciate the historical and cultural significance of these old schools, Bilimale said that the KDA was in the process of drafting a detailed report wherein the many challenges faced by these institutions would be laid out in detail.</p>.<p>The KDA has also asked the CM to take steps to simplify Kannada textbooks so learning the language becomes much easier for children. Dubbing the Nali-Kali initiative ‘irrelevant’, Bilimale said that the KDA had submitted a report on the subject to School Education and Literacy Minister Madhu Bangarappa.</p>.<p>KDA has also pressed the CM to make a budgetary allocation for Kannada-medium schools, besides taking steps to appoint guest teachers for these institutions. “More than 1,000 Kannada-medium schools are awaiting funds from the government. In its report, the School Education Department estimated that these schools require funds to the tune of Rs 922 crore. The CM must consider allocating funds for these schools in the upcoming budget,” said Bilimale.</p>