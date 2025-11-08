Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Talk of 'Kamraj Model' for Karnataka Congress

In the event of the party high command allowing Siddaramaiah to continue for a full five-year term, the Vokkaliga leader may aggressively push for adopting the ‘Kamaraj Model’.
Last Updated : 07 November 2025, 22:20 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
DK Shivakumar 
DK Shivakumar 
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 07 November 2025, 22:20 IST
Karnataka PoliticsSiddaramaiah

Follow us on :

Follow Us