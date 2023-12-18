Taluk, district-level panels to monitor Congress guarantees soon: DK Shivakumar

Bengaluru, DHNS: Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee president D K Shivakumar on Sunday said that AICC president Mallikarjuna Kharge had directed him to complete the process of forming taluk and district-level committees to monitor the implementation of guarantees in the state.
He was speaking to reporters here. “He (Kharge) has set a deadline to us to complete the formation of the committees. I will direct our party MLAs to submit their nominees in a month’s time,” he said.
Shivakumar said he and Chief Minister Siddaramaiah were leaving for Delhi soon to meet party central leaders to get their approval for the list of appointees to state-run boards and corporations.
Senior legislators who could not make it to the ministry are eyeing key posts in boards and corporations. They are unhappy over the delay in the appointments.
Rebutting the BJP’s charges that the Congress was trying to trap Mysore-Kodagu MP Pratap Simha in the Parliament security breach, Shivakumar said Simha was not a child to trap him.
“Who can trap a Lok Sabha member? It is ridiculous to drag Congress party into it,” he said.