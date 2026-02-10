<p>Bengaluru: The two-year tenure of renowned film actress <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/tamannaah-bhatia">Tamannaah Bhatia</a> as the brand ambassador for products manufactured by the State-owned Karnataka Soaps and Detergents Limited (KSDL) will commence on Tuesday. </p><p>The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/ksdl">KSDL</a> has taken up the measure as part of efforts to strengthen the market presence of its products, said Minister for Large and Medium Industries M B Patil. </p><p>On the same occasion, the iconic heritage product Mysore Sandal Soap will be relaunched with a refreshed and contemporary look.</p>.KSDL plans to expand reach of products like Mysore Sandal Soap, shower gels into European markets.<p>Speaking on Monday, the minister said that KSDL has set a target of scaling up its annual turnover to Rs 5,000 crore by 2030. In line with this objective, a comprehensive promotional campaign is being undertaken to reach the youth.</p><p>Actress Tamannaah, who enjoys considerable star appeal and has over 3 million followers on social media, has been engaged as part of this strategy. The initiative is expected to help create a strong market for the company’s products, including Mysore Sandal Soap, in North India as well, he said.</p>