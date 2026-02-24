<p>Mysuru: The price of tamarind, a tangy fruit which is an inevitable part of Indian cuisine, has increased this year. </p><p>The price, which was around Rs 100 to Rs 120 per kg last year, has increased to Rs 200 to Rs 220 per kg at the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=APMC">APMC market.</a> </p><p>Decreasing number of tamarind trees, decline in production, shortage of labourers and high demand are said to be the cause for the hike in its price.</p><p>Tamarind is majorly grown in drier regions of Karnataka, with highest production in Kolar, Tumakuru, Ballari, Vijayapura, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=Belagavi">Belagavi</a>, Raichur and Dharwad districts.</p>.Diversify crops, adopt integrated farming to double income: Shivraj Singh Chouhan.<p>We are seeing an unusual demand for tamarind this year, as the supply has reduced, compared to last year, said Suresha, a wholesale trader at the APMC market. </p><p>"The main harvesting period in Karnataka is from February to April. The dry season allows for optimum harvesting, processing and drying the fruit. As harvesting continues till April, the prices may come down, if the supply is more," he said. </p><p>According to Prakash a farmer from Mysuru taluk, there is a decline in tamarind yield this year.</p><p>"Tamarind is supplied to the Mysuru market from the villages in the taluk. Farmers used to grow tamarind trees amidst their crops. Besides, it does not need much water and grows in dry land. The trees were leased to contractors and the process begins during the monsoon season, when the trees start to sprout. They mark the trees and harvest them in January-February. But these days, the trees are being chopped for various reasons. This is one of the reasons for the short supply," he said. </p><p>Speaking to <em>DH</em>, Dr Karunakaran, Scientist at IIHR, said, “Despite a good spell of rain this year, the supply is less. Tamarind grows extensively in the North Karnataka region. As we have been observing, there has been a significant and alarming decline in bee population, which is one of the main reasons for the low yield. As the farmers have been using chemical sprays and pesticides, the bees are affected, impacting not only tamarind, but all crops".</p><p>Farmer H J Padmaraj of Thovinakere, Tumakuru district, who participated in the workshop on 'Empowering Tamarind Farmers through protection of farmers varieties, value addition and market linkages', at Tumakuru, on Monday, explained that the labourers shortage is the main issue. </p><p>"Good quality tamarind is sold at Rs 15,000 to Rs 25,000 per quintal at Tumakuru wholesale market, whereas the price is lower for substandard produce. Four decisions have been taken in the workshop - including a demand to constitute an expert team for developing machines to depulp tamarind, government’s support for sales, need for a cold storage at Tumakuru and crop insurance," he said.</p><p>This is the time when we harvest tamarind and store it for a year. The tangy Puliyogere, chutneys, and gojjus are made from tamarind pulp and stored for months. It is really hard to resist the tangy and zesty tamarind dishes, which tickle our taste buds. Besides, it adds an extra zing to the curries, sambar and rasam, said Poorni, a homemaker.</p>