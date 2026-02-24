Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Tamarind prices soar in Karnataka due to short supply, non-availability of labourers

The price, which was around Rs 100 to Rs 120 per kg last year, has increased to Rs 200 to Rs 220 per kg at the APMC market.
Last Updated : 24 February 2026, 06:56 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 24 February 2026, 06:56 IST
Karnataka NewstamarindAPMCPrice rise

Follow us on :

Follow Us