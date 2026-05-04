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Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026 | DMK's defeat setback for Dravidian politics: Siddaramaiah

Siddaramaiah has, in the past, identified himself as a Dravidian.
Last Updated : 04 May 2026, 15:28 IST
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Published 04 May 2026, 15:28 IST
SiddaramaiahDMKTamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026assembly elections 2026

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