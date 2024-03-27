Tangadgi's statements show Congress culture: Yediyurappa

Belagavi: Former chief minister B S Yediyurappa on Wednesday said that the statements made by Kannada and Culture Minister Shivaraj Tangadgi that those taking Prime Minister Narendra Modi's name be slapped shows Congress culture and height of excesses by the ruling party in the state.
B S Yediyurappa told reporters that world respects Modi for his leadership and "action need to be taken against the ministers who has been making loose statements about him."
He added that Belagavi BJP leaders held a meeting on Tuesday night and have assured to stand by former chief minister Jagdish Shettar, who has been named as candidate for the Lok Sabha election from Belgaum parliamentary constituency.
"Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has been making statements against Modi to become big. Such statements does not suit stature of chief minister and his statements were laughable, Siddaramaiah should introspect his acts," he stated.
Regarding MP Sumalatha's political future in wake of JD(S) State President H D Kumaraswamy deciding to contest from Mandya, Yeddiyurappa said, himself shall hold talks with the sitting MP as she has many options.
