Tangadgi's statements show Congress culture: Yediyurappa

He added that Belagavi BJP leaders held a meeting on Tuesday night and have assured to stand by former chief minister Jagdish Shettar, who has been named as candidate for the Lok Sabha election from Belgaum parliamentary constituency.

"Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has been making statements against Modi to become big. Such statements does not suit stature of chief minister and his statements were laughable, Siddaramaiah should introspect his acts," he stated.

Regarding MP Sumalatha's political future in wake of JD(S) State President H D Kumaraswamy deciding to contest from Mandya, Yeddiyurappa said, himself shall hold talks with the sitting MP as she has many options.