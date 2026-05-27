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Homeindiakarnataka

Karnataka: Tribunal admits FKCCI plea, opposes tariff revision by KERC for industries

As a result of the revision in charges, industries and commercial establishments had to pay higher prices retrospectively for power consumption between April 2025 and February 2026.
Last Updated : 26 May 2026, 23:41 IST
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Published 26 May 2026, 23:41 IST
India NewsKarnatakaTariffFKCCIKERC

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