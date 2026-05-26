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Homeindiakarnataka

Tata Power applies for distribution licence in Karnataka 

Entry of a private player could hit the operations of the ESCOMs, given that the cumulative loss of all the five power supply companies in the state is close to Rs 40,000 crore.
Last Updated : 25 May 2026, 21:50 IST
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Published 25 May 2026, 21:50 IST
India NewsKarnatakaTata Power

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