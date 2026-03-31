<p>Davangere: Slamming Karnataka government, Haveri MP and former chief minister Basavaraj Bommai charged that tax terrorism has started in the state.</p><p>Addressing media persons, on Tuesday, he said, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah had increased excise duty in the first budget. Then he increased the milk price and power tariff. </p><p>He has imposed Rs 60,000 crore in new taxes in three years. Siddaramaiah has created a record by borrowing new loans amounting to Rs 5 lakh crore in three years. Corruption is going on in all departments,’ he complained.</p><p>He also alleged that corruption starts from the office of chief minister. "Transfers have turned into an industry. No matter how much money any official is given, there is no guarantee that officials will work there for many years. The administration has completely collapsed," he said.</p>.Siddaramaiah will not relinquish power if he is still the rebel he once was: Basavaraj Bommai .<p>He also noted that people of the state are aware of the three years of misrule. "We will not rest until this evil Congress government is removed. People will bless the BJP," he expressed confidence</p><p>BJP parliamentary board member and former chief minister B S Yediyurappa charged that the state government has hiked the prices of essential commodities. </p><p>The Rs 39,000 crore grant meant for the development of Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes is being used for guarantees, he complained.</p><p>MLCs Sunil Y Valyapure, Bharathi Shetty, local leader Lokikere Nagaraj and other leaders were present.</p>