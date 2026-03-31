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Tax terrorism has started in Karnataka: Former CM Basavaraj Bommai

Bommai complained that Rs 39,000 crore grant meant for the development of Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes is being used for guarantees
Last Updated : 31 March 2026, 17:21 IST
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Published 31 March 2026, 17:21 IST
India NewsKarnatakabasavaraj bommaitax terrorism

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