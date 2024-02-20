Taxing the rich for the poor is good economics: Siddaramaiah

Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah defended Wednesday the Congress’ five guarantees as “good economics” and that he believes in taxing the rich for the welfare of the poor.

Siddaramaiah elucidated his brand of economics during his reply to the motion of thanks on the Governor’s address in the Assembly.

“By taxing the rich and using that money for the poor to empower them economically and socially ... that’s what we’ve done with the five guarantees. We’re giving economic and social strength to the poor,” Siddaramaiah said. “This is good economics. This is the economics of self-respect,” he added.

The CM said JD(S) state president H D Kumaraswamy had coined the term “Siddanomics” to describe his approach towards the state finances.

“I don’t know what that is. There’s no book like that. There’s only good and bad economics. Is there Basavarajnomics? Kumaraswamynomics?” Siddaramaiah said, referring to former chief ministers Basavaraj Bommai and Kumaraswamy.