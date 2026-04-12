<p>Nayakanahatti: A teacher was arrested and remanded in judicial custody on Saturday following allegations of sexual assault and a forced abortion involving a minor student.</p>.<p>The accused has been identified as H O Rajanna, a teacher at a Higher Primary School in Challakere taluk’s Kasaba Hobli. </p>.<p>The case came to light after the District Child Protection Officer filed a POCSO complaint with the Talaku police on Friday, against Rajanna and Dr Shankara Lakshmi, a physician at a private nursing home in Challakere, who allegedly helped him with the abortion. </p>.Doctor booked for harassing woman employee in Bengaluru.<p>In an attempt to evade the legal consequences, Rajanna attempted suicide by consuming poison on Thursday and was treated at a hospital in Davangere. However, the police successfully apprehended him in Chitradurga on <br />Saturday.</p>.<p>Meanwhile, deputy director of public instruction (DDPI) Manjunath visited the school and conducted a preliminary inspection.</p>.<p>Block Education Officer K S Suresh confirmed that Rajanna has been placed under immediate suspension.</p>.<p>Simultaneously, a team, including District Health Officer Renu Prasad, Tahsildar Rehan Pasha, and Taluk Health Officer N Kashi, inspected the private nursing home.</p>.<p>The team found significant discrepancies in the hospital’s medical records and has filed a formal report on these lapses.</p>.<p>While the teacher remains in custody, Dr Shankara Lakshmi has reportedly gone missing since the registration of the case.</p>