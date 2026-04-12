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Teacher arrested in POCSO case, suspended in Karnataka's Chitradurga

The accused has been identified as H O Rajanna, a teacher at a Higher Primary School in Challakere taluk’s Kasaba Hobli.
Last Updated : 12 April 2026, 01:39 IST
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Published 12 April 2026, 01:39 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaCrime

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