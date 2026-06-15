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Homeindiakarnataka

Teacher couple killed in Karnataka's Vijayapura as lorry rams into bike

The Vijayapura Rural police have registered a case of reckless driving and death due to negligence against the lorry driver.
Last Updated : 14 June 2026, 23:32 IST
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Published 14 June 2026, 23:32 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaAccidentVijayapura

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