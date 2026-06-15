Teacher couple killed in Karnataka's Vijayapura as lorry rams into bike

<p>Vijayapura: A teacher couple from the district were killed after a speeding lorry rammed into their bike near Toravi on the outskirts of Vijayapura on Sunday evening.</p>.Karnataka: Minor bike riders pose threat to public safety in Hubballi.<p>The police have identified the deceased as Ambavva Pujeri (34), a GPT teacher at Khatijapur HPS School in the taluk, and her husband Guruling Hunshyal, a teacher at Chanakya Career Academy. The couple is survived by two children.</p>.<p>The Vijayapura Rural police have registered a case of reckless driving and death due to negligence against the lorry driver. </p>