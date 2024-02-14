Teacher's suspension: Diocese of Mangalore seeks justice

"It is important to throw light on what actually happened. The English Teacher was teaching Rabindranath Tagore's poem “Work is Worship" and she was explaining the lines “Whom dost thou worship in this lonely dark corner of the temple with doors all shut?" (English Syllabus of 7th Standard State Board, Karnataka). She neither taught nor stated anything derogatory, " the release said.

The release said a group of individuals gathered around the school at 12:30 pm on Monday and the headmistress had assured them that proper inquiry would be conducted to address the matter.

Later that afternoon, the sisters from the school wrote to the district administration stating that the audio messages were far from the truth, and they sought protection from any untoward incident.

However, the situation escalated when local MLA Vedavyas Kamath led a protest against the school exhibiting disregard for the constitutional process of a fair inquiry. He insisted on an immediate apology and suspension of the English teacher.

When the children came out of the campus, the MLA prompted them to chant religious verses and raise slogans against the teacher. The school management, under immense pressure, suspended the teacher, pending an inquiry, to maintain law and order and ensure the safety of the student community, the release explained.