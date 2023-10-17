Karnataka: Teams to visit neighbouring states to study ambulance services

Asked how the government plans to address traffic hurdles in the way of ambulance movement, Rao said that it is impractical to introduce dedicated lanes and signalling systems.

“Such ideas may work in foreign countries. We have a huge population and traffic density. Hence, it might not work for us. Instead, we are closely working with the traffic police to make way for ambulances as and when necessary. Also, people should cooperate and prioritise ambulance movement,” he said.