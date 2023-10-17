Karnataka: Teams to visit neighbouring states to study ambulance services

In a bid to improve the facilities offered by the 108 ambulances, the Health Department will soon constitute teams which will visit the neighbouring states to study the services provided by their counterparts.
Speaking to reporters after a review meeting in the city on Monday, Health and Family Welfare Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao, said that the ambulance services have been running in a particular way for a long time and there is a need to change the functioning to suit the changing times.
“Technology has advanced and we need to use modern technology to enhance our services. However, we need to research and study various models before we introduce a new system. Hence, we are in the process of preparing a new requirement document,” he said.
“The teams will study the model followed in these states and come up with areas we can improve and implement in our state,” he said.
He said that the ambulances should not be restricted to transporting patients but should be equipped with emergency care services that can be provided on the way. In this direction, the department has procured 250 new ambulances that will be launched in a month, he added.
Asked how the government plans to address traffic hurdles in the way of ambulance movement, Rao said that it is impractical to introduce dedicated lanes and signalling systems.
“Such ideas may work in foreign countries. We have a huge population and traffic density. Hence, it might not work for us. Instead, we are closely working with the traffic police to make way for ambulances as and when necessary. Also, people should cooperate and prioritise ambulance movement,” he said.
Over the last year, the tender process for the 108 ambulance services has been stuck owing to various reasons, including anomalies in the tender document. Now, the new tender is being reviewed by a technical committee, he said.