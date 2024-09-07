Techie, dentist among nine killed in separate bike accidents

Two women among three died on the spot in a head-on collision between bikes in front of the pollution control board office at Navanagar in the city. The police have identified the deceased as Rajani Ondakudari (34), a native of Bagalkot and a software engineer at a private company in Bengaluru, Dr Shruthi Ondakudari (32), a doctor at BVV Sangha dental hospital, and Abhishek (20), a construction worker.