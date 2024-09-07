Techie, dentist among nine killed in separate bike accidents

Bagalkot/Vijayapura, Ramanagar: In three separate road accidents, involving bikes, in Bagalkot, Vijayapura and Ramanagara districts nine people, including two women, died and five others sustained grievous injuries on Friday.
Two women among three died on the spot in a head-on collision between bikes in front of the pollution control board office at Navanagar in the city. The police have identified the deceased as Rajani Ondakudari (34), a native of Bagalkot and a software engineer at a private company in Bengaluru, Dr Shruthi Ondakudari (32), a doctor at BVV Sangha dental hospital, and Abhishek (20), a construction worker.
Rajani Ondakudari’s parents, who are settled in Sudan, have left the northeast African nation and expected to reach Bagalkot on Saturday, the Navanagar Traffic police said.
In a gruesome accident near Kuntoji near Muddebihal, three youths were killed and as many sustained serious injuries after a speeding bike ploughed into a group of five to six people. Two pillion riders and one youth among the group were killed on the spot.
The accident occurred when the overspeeding motorcyclist crashed into the group of people who were crossing the road to answer nature’s call. Ningaraj Devendrappa Choudhary (22) of Ghotkhandaki in Talikoti taluk, Anil Mallappa Kainoor (27) of Hanchali in Devarhippargi taluk, both pillion riders and Udaykumar Ramesh Pyati (19) of Malagaladinni in Muddebihal taluk, are the deceased.
The injured - Rayappa Bagewadi (24), Hanumanth Kurubgoudar (18), Prashant Kurubgoudar (16) and Shahid Hunagund (18) - have been rushed to the district hospital and private hospitals in Bagalkot. The condition of Rayappa and Hanumanth is said to be critical.
The victims were returning home after watching a play staged as part of Kuntoji Basaveshwar fair.
In yet another road mishap on the service road of Bengaluru-Mysuru highway in Ramanagar taluk on Friday, three construction workers died after a tipper lorry rammed into their bike.
Shaikh Hafeez (45), Gurumurthy (39) of Ramanagar, and Venkatappa (50) of Channapatna taluk died on the spot while Hanumanth, who suffered injuries in the mishap, was rushed to the district hospital.
Published 06 September 2024, 22:29 IST