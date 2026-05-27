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Homeindiakarnataka

Teen pregnancies in Karnataka reduce by 70% since 2020-21

The teenage pregnancy audit is conducted every year from April to March. It records all pregnancies recorded in girls aged under 18.
Last Updated : 26 May 2026, 21:19 IST
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Published 26 May 2026, 21:19 IST
India NewsKarnataka NewsKarnatakapregnancy

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