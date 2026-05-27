Teen pregnancies in Karnataka reduce by 70% since 2020-21

<p>Teen pregnancies in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/karnataka-india">Karnataka</a> have steadily declined over the last six years, according to the Department of Health and Family Welfare. </p><p>Teen pregnancies have fallen by over 70 per cent — from 11,365 in 2020-2021 to 3,271 in 2025-2026. The teen pregnancy rate has also fallen steadily, from 1.12 per cent in 2020-21 to 0.32 per cent in 2025-26, according to official data accessed by DH. </p><p>The state reported 10.12 lakh pregnancies in 2020-21 and 10.04 lakh in 2025-26. </p><p>In 2025-2026, Raichur topped the chart with 647 cases, followed by Tumakuru (345 cases) and Bengaluru Urban (244). The districts with the fewest cases were Gadag (12), Udupi (13) and Dharwad (14). </p><p>Teen pregnancies had risen significantly with 13,527 cases in 2022-2023 and 11,806 in 2021-2022. However, cases began to fall in 2023-2024 with 8,632 before declining further to 4,496 in 2024-2025 and 3,271 in 2025-26. </p><p>The teenage pregnancy audit is conducted every year from April to March. It records all pregnancies recorded in girls aged under 18. </p><p>"We have been tracking the issue from village level, auditing cases and categorising into preventable and non-preventable cases. While in some cases it is lack of awareness, in other cases it is the cultural tradition to marry early, which leads to conception," Dr Indumati Kamashetty, Deputy Director of Rural Child Health, Department of Health and Family Welfare, told DH. </p><p>The Hosa Hejje (New Step) programme for newlywed young couples provides contraceptives for family planning. To further reduce births by teenage pregnancies, the government is actively suggesting Medical Termination of Pregnancies (MTPs) within the legal limits to help girls with unwanted pregnancies. </p><p>"In southern Karnataka, the drive is usually because of the elopement of the couple whereas in northern Karnataka, it is lack of awareness,” she added. </p><p>The Women and Child Welfare Department also plays a role in increasing awareness, especially in hostels and schools, to reduce teen pregnancies. It has introduced standard operating procedures to deal with the cases anonymously to help the girls. </p>.Behind closed doors: Cost of underage pregnancies in India.<p>Dr Sneha C V, Director of Integrated Child Protection Scheme, said, "Fifty per cent of the cases we witness are elopement cases, so we are concentrating on hostels and schools, including private schools.” </p><p>She added: “We have planned plays and skits for adolescent girls to make them understand the consequence and importance of education and careers." </p><p>The department also provides vocational training for girls to help them upskill. </p><p>Speaking about the cases in Bengaluru, Dr Savitha C, Medical Superintendent, Vani Vilas Hospital, said: "Migrant population has driven up the cases in Bengaluru. We see a large number of cases from other states and Nepal and many of them are married as well. Even if the crime has happened elsewhere, if the delivery happens here, it is counted as a case here.” </p><p>She noted that numerous women, including those married, choose adoption. "We inform the Child Welfare Committee (CWC) and they are taken to orphanages," she added. </p><p><strong>Under-18 pregnancies in Karnataka</strong></p><p>2020-2021: 11,365</p><p>2021-2022: 11,806</p><p>2022-2023:13,527</p><p>2023-2024: 8,632</p><p>2024-2025: 4,496</p><p>2025-2026: 3,271</p>