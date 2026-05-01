<p>Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar and BJP MP Tejasvi Surya are known for their public political rivalry. However, a warm moment unfolded on Friday when the Bangalore South MP congratulated Shivakumar on becoming a grandfather.</p><p>In a post on X, Tejasvi noted that both he and DKS attended several public programmes during the day, and throughout this time, the Deputy Chief Minister kept receiving calls from home.</p><p>"When asked, he said, 'Today is the delivery of my daughter. I am becoming a grandfather.'"</p>.Karnataka launches Centre of Excellence for Space Technology in Bengaluru.<p>Tejasvi acknowledged that on the one hand, it was a very happy moment for the family, on the other hand, it was a public responsibility for Shivakumar to attend the events. </p>.<p>"He participated in all the programs, including the inauguration of the flyover and the laying of the foundation stone of the skywalk. It is said that the first casualty of public life is personal life," he wrote. </p><p>"Heartfelt congratulations to D K Shivakumar, the grandfather. May God bless his daughter Aishwarya, the child and the family with long life, health and happiness," he added. </p><p>Earlier in the day, Shivakumar inaugurated the dynamic lighting on Namma Metro pillars across key stretches of Bengaluru, beginning with MG Road, Trinity and Anil Kumble Circle. </p>