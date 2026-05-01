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Tejasvi writes a heartfelt note to congratulate D K Shivakumar on becoming grandfather

In a post on X, Tejasvi noted that both he and DKS attended several public programmes during the day, and throughout this time, the Deputy Chief Minister kept receiving calls from home.
Last Updated : 01 May 2026, 18:37 IST
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Published 01 May 2026, 18:37 IST
Karnataka NewsD K ShivakumarTejasvi Surya

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